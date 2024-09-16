China warns of floods after Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall

China's Ministry of Water Resources warned on Monday that some rivers in eastern and central part of the country could see floods exceeding alert levels after Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai.

From Monday to Tuesday, rivers surrounding Taihu Lake and some small and medium-sized rivers in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Henan provinces may experience floods exceeding alert levels, according to the ministry.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, made landfall in Shanghai at about 7:30 am Monday, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

The ministry said it will closely monitor the typhoon and rain-induced floods, providing guidance to the local authorities on preventive efforts.

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday morning issued an orange alert for Typhoon Bebinca, forecasting heavy rains in Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Henan from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.