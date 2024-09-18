China sees 5.26m cross-border trips during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

China saw a total of nearly 5.26 million cross-border trips during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, according to official data.

The average daily number of cross-border trips exceeded 1.75 million, marking an 18.6 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said on Wednesday.

During the holiday, cross-border trips by foreigners surged 62.2 percent to 554,000, while over 2.63 million trips were made by mainland residents, and 2.07 million by residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it was observed on September 17 this year.