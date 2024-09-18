4.7-magnitude quake hits east China's Anhui, no casualties reported

No casualties have been reported after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted Hefei, the capital city of east China's Anhui Province, according to local authorities.

The earthquake struck the city's Feidong County at 8:08pm, with the epicenter located at 31.98 degrees north latitude and 117.6 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Several neighborhoods in Hefei reported noticeable tremors. In Shushan District, Xinhua reporters felt at least two distinct shakes in their building. Some residents rushed outside to safer, open spaces after experiencing the quake.

According to local power authorities, Hefei's electrical grid is operating normally, with no outages or load losses reported in the affected area of Feidong. So far, no reports of power disruptions have been made following the quake.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to the CENC.