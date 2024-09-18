China to impose countermeasures against US military companies for arms sales to Taiwan region

China has decided to impose countermeasures against nine US military companies for arms sales to China's Taiwan region, according to a decision published on the Chinese foreign ministry website on Wednesday.

The decision said that the United States recently has once again announced arms sales plans to the Taiwan region, which has seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, interfered in China's internal affairs, and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 6, 9, and 15 of China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to take the following countermeasures against Sierra Nevada Corporation, Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, Cubic Corporation, S3 AeroDefense, TCOM, Limited Partnership, TextOre, Planate Management Group, ACT1 Federal and Exovera:

Their movable, immovable and all other types of property in China will be frozen.

Organizations and individuals in China will be prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation, or other activities with the above-mentioned enterprises.

The decision will become effective from September 18, 2024.

In response to a query concerning recent US plans to sell arms to China's Taiwan region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing that US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique, particularly the August 17 Communique of 1982; seriously violates China's sovereignty and security interests; damages China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait; and sends an erroneous signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this, and has lodged stern representations with the US side. China has taken firm countermeasures and announced that it will impose sanctions on nine US military companies," he said.

The United States continues to arm Taiwan, supporting Lai Ching-te and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities in their stubborn pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and their provocations regarding the one-China principle, Lin noted.

This once again proves that the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the greatest saboteur of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait are the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" forces and the conniving support of external forces led by the United States, he added.

It should be noted that the DPP authorities are attempting to seek "Taiwan independence" through military build-up, and the United States is determined to help advance that agenda by arming Taiwan, Lin said, adding that any such actions will only backfire and lead to disastrous consequences, ultimately ending in failure, Lin said.

He stressed that the Taiwan question is at the heart of China's core interests, and it is the most important red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations. No one should underestimate China's firm will and strong ability to oppose "Taiwan independence" and defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China urges the United States to abide earnestly by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique, immediately end its dangerous trend of arming Taiwan, cease its conniving with and its support of "Taiwan independence" forces, and stop undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Lin said.

China will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, he said.