Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for bribery, illegal possession of guns

Yang Kening, a former senior political adviser of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been indicted for bribery and the illegal possession of guns and ammunition, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Following an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision and the conclusion of an investigation by the public security bureau of Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, the case was designated by the SPP for review and prosecution by the Nantong Municipal People's Procuratorate, which has filed a public prosecution with the Intermediate People's Court of Nantong.

Prosecutors accused Yang of taking advantage of his various positions in Sichuan to seek benefits for others and illegally accept an especially huge amount of money and valuables.

He was also accused of violating regulations governing gun control by illegally possessing guns and ammunition, with the circumstances being severe.

Yang will be subject to criminal liability in accordance with the law, the prosecutors said.