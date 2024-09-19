﻿
News / Nation

Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for bribery, illegal possession of guns

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
Yang Kening, a former senior political adviser of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been indicted for bribery and the illegal possession of guns and ammunition.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0

Yang Kening, a former senior political adviser of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been indicted for bribery and the illegal possession of guns and ammunition, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Following an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision and the conclusion of an investigation by the public security bureau of Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, the case was designated by the SPP for review and prosecution by the Nantong Municipal People's Procuratorate, which has filed a public prosecution with the Intermediate People's Court of Nantong.

Prosecutors accused Yang of taking advantage of his various positions in Sichuan to seek benefits for others and illegally accept an especially huge amount of money and valuables.

He was also accused of violating regulations governing gun control by illegally possessing guns and ammunition, with the circumstances being severe.

Yang will be subject to criminal liability in accordance with the law, the prosecutors said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     