Typhoon Pulasan makes landfall in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-19
Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at about 6:50pm Thursday, according to the relevant provincial authorities.
The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its center reaching 25 meters per second, struck Daishan County in the coastal city of Zhoushan.

Typhoon Pulasan is expected to enter Hangzhou Bay and make a second landfall along the coastal region between Zhejiang's Pinghu and Shanghai's Pudong area, according to the provincial meteorological observatory. Its intensity is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland.

Pudong
