Convention in east China highlights smart manufacturing

The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention opened Friday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, highlighting the latest products and innovations in the manufacturing sector.

Themed "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the four-day event boasts a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters and includes exhibitions, forums and seminars.

The convention is showcasing major innovations such as the Qijiang-2 humanoid robot, the Jiuzhou Yunjian Longyun rocket engine and the Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer.

Around 1,000 guests from home and abroad will attend the convention.

For the first time, a large outdoor exhibition area has been added, featuring intelligent connected new energy vehicles, drones and humanoid robots. This outdoor area offers an immersive experience and delivers a visual spectacle.

As the event's guest country of honor, France has arranged for French enterprises to attend the exhibition.

Held since 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has attracted over 600 top executives from Fortune 500 companies to date. More than 3,600 projects have been signed at the event, generating actual investment of over 1.5 trillion yuan (about 212 billion US dollars).