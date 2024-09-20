News / Nation

Bilateral agreement between China and Japan has no connection to Shenzhen case

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0

The bilateral agreement between China and Japan on ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water has no connection to the individual case in Shenzhen, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday released the agreement reached between China and Japan on the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that the content and timing of the release of the bilateral agreement between China and Japan were determined through intensive consultations between the two sides.

"Regarding the individual case of the boy stabbed in Shenzhen, the Chinese side has repeatedly stated its position. The two are not related," Mao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
