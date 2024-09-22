China, Nepal launch joint army training in SW China's Chongqing

A joint army training, co-organized by Chinese and Nepali militaries, kicked off Sunday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

This is the fourth iteration of joint training between the two militaries, with the previous session held in 2019.

Under the theme of "joint counter-terrorism operations in urban blocks," the joint training will include small arms shooting in special operations, counter-terrorism squad tactics, drone operations, emergency rescue, and comprehensive counter-terrorism exercises.

The training will last until October 1. In addition to joint exercise sessions, the two militaries will engage in research and exchange on disaster reduction and relief in earthquakes, avalanches and landslides.

A series of cultural exchange activities will also take place during the training to enhance mutual trust and understanding.