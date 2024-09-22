News / Nation

China, Nepal launch joint army training in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0
A joint army training, co-organized by Chinese and Nepali militaries, kicked off Sunday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0

A joint army training, co-organized by Chinese and Nepali militaries, kicked off Sunday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

This is the fourth iteration of joint training between the two militaries, with the previous session held in 2019.

Under the theme of "joint counter-terrorism operations in urban blocks," the joint training will include small arms shooting in special operations, counter-terrorism squad tactics, drone operations, emergency rescue, and comprehensive counter-terrorism exercises.

The training will last until October 1. In addition to joint exercise sessions, the two militaries will engage in research and exchange on disaster reduction and relief in earthquakes, avalanches and landslides.

A series of cultural exchange activities will also take place during the training to enhance mutual trust and understanding.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     