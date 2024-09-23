News / Nation

Ministry of State Security: Taiwan-linked cyber army behind Anonymous 64 attacks

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
Chinese authorities have identified Anonymous 64 as a cyber force backed by pro-independence Taiwanese factions that targets the mainland with frequent online attacks.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0

The Ministry of State Security unveiled on Monday that the group known as "Anonymous 64" is not an ordinary hacker group, but a cyber force backed by "Taiwan-independence" forces.

The national security agency has launched investigations into three active-duty personnel of Taiwan's military cyber unit who allegedly carried out the cyberattacks.

The three individuals are Luo Junming, Hong Liqi, and Liao Weilen, according to the ministry's official WeChat account. Legal investigations have been initiated against these three individuals.

Ministry of State Security: Taiwan-linked cyber army behind Anonymous 64 attacks

Luo Junming (left), Hong Liqi (middle), and Liao Weilun (right). (Photo courtesy of the official Wechat account of China's National Security Ministry)

Since the beginning of this year, a hacker group called Anonymous 64 has launched frequent cyberattacks against China's mainland and the Hong Kong-Macau region. The group sought control of websites, outdoor electronic screens, and online TV systems, aiming to illegally upload and broadcast content that defames the mainland's political system and policies, spreading rumors in the process, according to the ministry.

Its report revealed that Anonymous 64 is actually a front for the cyber-info analysis center under the island's cyber forces. This center is dedicated to conducting cyber warfare and media manipulation against the mainland.

In June 2023, the center, under the name of Anonymous 64, registered social media accounts to launch cyberattacks and propaganda sabotage.

Since its inception, Anonymous 64 has posted over 70 updates on social media, showcasing alleged "victories" to gain attention. Their claimed targets include outdoor electronic billboards, vending machines, online TVs, and websites of media outlets, airlines, and universities, all in an effort to portray mainland's cybersecurity defenses as weak, the report said.

After a thorough investigation by Chinese national security agencies, it was found that the group's reported "victories" were greatly exaggerated. Most of the attacked websites were fake replicas or long-abandoned "zombie" sites, with some results even fabricated through photo manipulation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     