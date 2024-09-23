Former vice governor of Yunnan arrested for suspected bribery

Zhang Zulin, former vice governor of southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Monday.

The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Zhang is also formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Yunnan provincial government.

Further investigation into this case is still underway.