Former senior Heilongjiang legislator arrested for suspected bribery, embezzlement

Li Xiangang, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and embezzlement, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Thursday.

The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Li is also a former member of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress.

The investigation continues.