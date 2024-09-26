Giant panda pair arrive in Hong Kong

A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday morning.

The pair's arrival is among the most anticipated celebratory events leading up to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on October 1.

"We are more than happy to welcome the pair of the energetic giant pandas at this joyful time," said Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, at a welcome ceremony at the Hong Kong International Airport.

At around 1pm, the pandas were driven to Ocean Park Hong Kong witnessed by dozens of local fans waving panda-shaped balloons and cardboard cutouts. They will spend time in quarantine and adapt to the new environment before their scheduled public debut in December.

The two pandas, named An An and Ke Ke, were both born in June 2019. Ocean Park Hong Kong has added climbing frames for the lively pair, among other upgrades to their residence.

They are the third pair of giant pandas the HKSAR has received as gifts from the central government. Together with the previous pair gifted to the HKSAR in 2007 and their twin cubs born on August 15, the city now has six giant pandas.