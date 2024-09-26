Former vice mayor of Chongqing stands trial for bribery

Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Thursday stood trial for bribery-related crimes at a court in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

Prosecutors accused Xiong of taking advantage of his various positions from 1999 to 2023 to provide assistance for others in matters related to project contracting and land-use rights, illegally accepting bribes worth 148 million yuan (US$21 million) in return.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that was then examined by the defendant and his legal team, and the two sides gave their respective accounts of the case, according to a court statement.

Xiong pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

A verdict will be announced in due course.