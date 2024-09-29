Chinese FM outlines China's vision for addressing global challenges

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday outlined China's vision for tackling the world's most urgent challenges, reaffirming the country's role as a proactive force in global governance and cooperation.

"As the world faces increasingly serious challenges, China has never opted to be an indifferent spectator. Instead, we have been playing a bigger part in global governance than ever before," said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in his speech at the general debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Wang referenced the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping as examples of China's leadership in proposing solutions to the difficult issues facing humanity.

"They carry China's wisdom for resolving various difficult issues confronting humanity, and bring impetus from China for improving global governance," he said.

In the face of uneven and inadequate global development, China's proposal is to put development at the top of the global agenda, focus on delivering the Sustainable Development Goals of the U.N. 2030 Agenda, increase input in development, and help developing countries better respond to different risks and challenges, said Wang.

At the recent Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi outlined 10 partnership actions to be taken together with Africa to advance modernization, and announced the decision to give over 40 least developed countries (LDCs), including those in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines.

"China is the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a significant step," Wang said.

He pointed out that in the face of unilateral, bullying acts such as sanctions and blockade, China firmly supports countries in defending their legitimate rights, upholding the equity and openness of the international system, making global development more coordinated and beneficial for all, and jointly opposing technology blockade and rejecting decoupling or severing supply chains.

"Sanctions and pressure will not bring monopolistic advantages. Suppressing and containing others will not solve problems at home. The right of people of all countries to pursue a better life should not be taken away. Here, we once again urge the United States to completely lift its blockade, sanctions and terrorism-related designation against Cuba," said Wang.

In the face of aggravating ecological challenges, Wang said, China is firmly committed to a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development.

"We will move from carbon peaking to carbon neutrality in the shortest time span in world history, contributing China's efforts to harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature," he said.

At the global level, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be upheld, and the Paris Agreement must be implemented in earnest, he added.

"Developed countries should assist developing countries in building their capacity to cope with climate change. Touting the need of climate response while suppressing the green industries of others will only hold back global progress in green transition," said Wang.

Addressing the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Wang stressed China is committed to taking a people-centered approach, developing AI for good, and putting equal emphasis on development and security.

"We are working to explore and establish widely recognized international rules and standards," he said, adding China supports the U.N.'s role as the main channel for global AI governance and is committed to strengthening international cooperation on AI capacity-building.

"China has put forth the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, and is ready to make more contributions to the sound, orderly, fair and inclusive development of AI," said Wang.

On human rights protection, Wang reiterated China's stance that all countries should have the right to independently choose their path of human rights development. He rejected external interference in others' internal affairs citing human rights as an excuse, asserting that no country should impose its own will on others.

"In human rights protection, China is committed to putting people first and promoting the free and well-rounded development of the people. We have found a path of human rights development that suits China's national conditions," he said. "China is ready to engage in dialogue and exchanges with all countries and UN human rights bodies on an equal footing, and jointly promote the sound development of the global human rights cause."