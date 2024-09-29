Classical Russian ballet "Swan Lake" launches China tour

Ballet classic "Swan Lake" performed by the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Music Theater has begun its China tour as part of the China-Russia Cultural Year celebrations.

The first performance will be staged at the Beijing Poly Theater on Sunday.

The Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Music Theater is one of Russia's three major ballet troupes.

The tour, featuring renowned dancers from the troupe and acclaimed Russian conductor Felix Korobov, will also visit Shanghai and Shenzhen.