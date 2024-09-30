Mainland scenic spots cut entry fees for first-time Taiwan visitors to mainland

A total of 1,256 scenic spots on the Chinese mainland have granted one-year free admission for Taiwan compatriots who are first-time holders of the mainland travel permit for Taiwan residents, a mainland spokesperson said Monday.

Nearly 500 5A-level and 4A-level national tourist attractions, such as the Summer Palace in Beijing, Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province and Norbulingka in Xizang Autonomous Region, have also laid out favorable policies for such Taiwan residents, according to Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The Taiwan residents can learn about the specific entry fee policies of these scenic spots via their websites and entrance signs, as well as relevant travel agencies, Chen said.

The full list of scenic spots with favorable policies will be released on the office's official WeChat account, he added.

"We heartily welcome our compatriots from Taiwan to visit the mainland during the golden autumn season to appreciate the beautiful landscapes, explore the splendid Chinese culture, experience local customs and traditions, and witness the development and progress of the mainland," Chen said.