Typhoon Krathon makes landfall in southern Taiwan

Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-03
Typhoon Krathon made landfall in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung at around 12:40 pm Thursday, according to the local meteorological agency.
Typhoon Krathon made landfall in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung at around 12:40 pm Thursday, according to the local meteorological agency.

Typhoon Krathon made landfall in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung at around 12:40 pm Thursday, according to the local meteorological agency.

The typhoon is forecast to move northeast and then north at an estimated speed of four to eight km per hour, packing winds of up to 126 km per hour near the center, the meteorological agency said.

According to the local disaster response center, as of Thursday morning, the typhoon has resulted in two fatalities, two people missing and over 120 injuries.

Typhoon Krathon has forced the suspension of classes and business operations in 22 counties and cities and the suspension of high-speed railway service in southern Taiwan until 6 pm Thursday.

The island's Taoyuan International Airport announced the suspension of 211 flights on Thursday, while 14 highway sections across the island were closed.

Source: Xinhua
