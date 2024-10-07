Former provincial anti-graft official expelled from CPC, public office

Zhang Ping, a former senior anti-graft official in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Monday.

Zhang, who was deputy head of Guizhou's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision, had allegedly taken advantage of his power to seek benefits for others in matters such as enterprise operation and job promotion, illegally accepting huge amounts of money and valuables in return, according to a statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Zhang's acts constituted serious duty-related violations and he was suspected of crime of taking bribes, said the statement.

Zhang's illegal gains will be confiscated and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, added the statement.