﻿
News / Nation

Former provincial anti-graft official expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
Zhang Ping, a former senior anti-graft official in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office.
Xinhua
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0

Zhang Ping, a former senior anti-graft official in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Monday.

Zhang, who was deputy head of Guizhou's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision, had allegedly taken advantage of his power to seek benefits for others in matters such as enterprise operation and job promotion, illegally accepting huge amounts of money and valuables in return, according to a statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Zhang's acts constituted serious duty-related violations and he was suspected of crime of taking bribes, said the statement.

Zhang's illegal gains will be confiscated and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, added the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     