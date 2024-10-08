﻿
China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating in EU

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-08
China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating in the European Union by requiring importers to pay a cash deposit on purchase.

The imported brandy originating in the EU involves dumping, the MOC said in its preliminary assessment publicized on August 29 following an investigation launched in January of this year.

It added that the domestic brandy industry is under substantial threat of damage, and there is a causal relationship between the dumping and the substantial threat of damage.

Effective from Friday, importers of brandy originating in the EU must place deposits with Chinese customs based on dumping margins of between 30.6 percent and 39 percent.

The product subject to the temporary anti-dumping measures refers to spirits obtained by distilling grape wine in containers holding less than 200 liters, which are mainly used as consumer goods.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
