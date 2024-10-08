Former senior provincial political advisor under probe

Qi Tongsheng, a former senior political adviser from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Tuesday.

Qi, a former secretary of the leading Party members group of the Ningxia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairperson of the committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.