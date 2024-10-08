﻿
News / Nation

China sees over 2 billion passenger trips during holiday travel rush

Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0
During the seven-day National Day holiday that concluded on Monday, the number of passenger trips exceeded 2 billion, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0

During the seven-day National Day holiday that concluded on Monday, the number of passenger trips exceeded 2 billion, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.

From October 1 to October 7, a daily average of over 286 million passenger trips were made, up 3.9 percent from the National Day holiday last year.

Of the total, 131 million trips were made by rail, with the number of daily average trips rising 6.3 percent year on year to top 18.75 million.

Daily air trips averaged 2.3 million during the holiday period, surging 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

Road trips made during the period hit 1.85 billion, while the number of waterway trips amounted to 9.8 million, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     