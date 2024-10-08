Culture-rich towns emerge as new tourist hotspots

Nestled at the eastern foothill of Helan Mountain in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, northwest China, the Dulaan Holiday Wine Stroll was bustling with tourists during the just-concluded seven-day National Day holiday.

There is much to keep wine buffs busy, from meandering through vineyards or exploring the well-stocked cellars, to – of course – savoring a glass, or two, of the local wine. For the adventurous, cycling through the mountains offers encounters with blue sheep or red deer. Overnight guests can also stargaze under the guidance of celestial mentors, adding a touch of education to their leisure.

"I was pleasantly surprised by this quaint 'wine town'! It's incredibly relaxing," exclaimed Lu Di, a resident of Yinchuan, the regional capital. Here, she indulged in wine tasting and afternoon tea with her husband, bathed in the golden hour light of Helan Mountain, enjoyed a bike ride with her son, and even found time to feed some adorable alpacas.

The eastern foothill of Helan Mountain, with its dry climate and abundant sunshine, is acclaimed as a "golden zone" for grape cultivation and premium wine production. A collection of diverse wineries has created a "wine corridor" at the mountain's base, which is also home to several renowned scenic spots.

Leveraging these advantages, the Dulaan Holiday Wine Stroll was established in December 2023, with its affiliated hotel welcoming visitors starting from this June. Combining grape cultivation, wine making, culture, arts and sightseeing, it has attracted over 50,000 tourists in just four months.

Yang Ziyun, an employee at the affiliated hotel, said that they had curated a variety of activities to enhance the National Day holiday experience, including painting, bamboo weaving, wine therapy and mountain-side night concerts.

Ningxia produced its first bottle of wine in 1984. Today it is China's largest wine-producing region and is gaining prominence on the global stage.

In recent years, culture-themed towns have flourished in China, offering a novel experience for tourists. Each is rooted in the unique local culture, offering a quick, yet profound, understanding of their own region.

Ten kilometers away, the Seeing Helan Performance Town is also abuzz, especially at night. As its name suggests, it features performances that celebrate the culture of Helan Mountain and Ningxia. The town is awash with the festive glow of red lanterns under the eaves of traditional buildings, creating a warm, welcoming ambiance.

Walkabout performers, dressed as historical, mythical or legendary figures from Ningxia, roaming the town or starring in awe-inspiring shows, are a highlight for many, particularly the younger generation.

During the just-concluded holiday, the town not only boasted plays, juggling and traditional dances but also invited its tourists to sing patriotic songs, dance together, and partake in large-scale barbecues under the mountain.

"Tourists from across the country can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, local Ningxia culture and the charm of night tours here," said Pan Chunhui, marketing director of the Seeing Helan Performance Town.

Pan added that the town alone received more than 80,000 visitors during the first six days of the holiday.

The daily bookings for outbound and inbound travel on the platform of Ctrip, a leading Chinese online travel agency, reached a record high during the National Day holiday, the company said on Monday.

A significant number of young people are developing a keen interest in tourism at the county level, leading to a 40 percent year-on-year increase in daily bookings for county tourism, said the report.