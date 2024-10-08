﻿
News / Nation

China saw 765 million domestic tourist trips during 7-day holiday

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0
China recorded 765 million domestic tourist trips during the 7-day National Day holiday that ended Monday, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent on a comparable basis, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The figure is 10.2 percent more than that of the same period in 2019, the ministry said.

The total spending by domestic tourists exceeded 700 billion yuan (US$99.3 billion) during the period, marking a year-on-year growth of 6.3 percent and a 7.9 percent increase compared to 2019, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
National Day holiday
