﻿
News / Nation

Child abductor retried after new evidence

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0
Prosecutors say Yu Huaying, who had already been sentenced to death for trafficking 11 children, is believed to be involved in the abduction and sale of six additional children.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0

Yu Huaying, who had been sentenced to death for trafficking 11 children for illicit gains, was retried at the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court on Friday after prosecutors uncovered evidence of her involvement in the abduction and sale of six additional children.

Yu, born in Yunnan in 1963, colluded with a man surnamed Gong, who died during the course of the investigation. Together, they abducted children from Chongqing, Yunnan, and Guizhou, and sold them in other provinces between 1993 and 2003.

Among the 17 trafficked children, five pairs were siblings.Yu's first victim was her own son, whom she sold for 5,000 yuan (US$707).

Child abductor retried after new evidence

Yu Huaying was sentenced to death by Guiyang Intermediate People's Court in southwest China's Guizhou Province on September 18, 2023.

On September 18 last year, Yu was sentenced to death by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court in southwest China's Guizhou Province, in a first-instance verdict. The court deemed her actions to constitute child abduction, noting the particularly severe criminal circumstances and the profound negative impact on society.

Yu expressed her intention to appeal the decision to a higher court.

Yu was arrested by police in June 2022 following a complaint from Yang Niuhua, a woman who was snatched by Yu in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995 for 2,500 yuan (US$354).

Yang, 34, had been trying to find her biological family when her efforts paid off in 2021 when a cousin saw her video on social media. After a successful DNA match, Yang was reunited with her family 26 years later. Tragically, her parents had passed away in 1997 and 1998.

Child abductor retried after new evidence

Yang Niuhua, who was snatched by Yu Huaying in Guizhou and sold in Hebei in 1995, attended the trial on Friday morning.

She went to Guiyang police to file a complaint about her abduction in 2022. Yu was caught shortly after and prosecuted in February 2023.

Yang attended the trial on Friday morning, hoping that Yu would receive severe punishment and that the death sentence would be upheld to deter other child traffickers.

Reflecting on the devastation caused to families and her deceased parents, Yang said to China Central Television, "How could I not hate?"

The court said the verdict will be announced in due course.

Child abductor retried after new evidence

The only existing family photo of Yang Niuhua (left) with her father, mother, and sister.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     