﻿
News / Nation

Former chairman of New China Life Insurance arrested for suspected embezzlement, bribe-taking

Xinhua
  11:15 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Shandong Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Li Quan, former chairman of New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for suspected embezzlement and bribe-taking.
Xinhua
  11:15 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Former chairman of New China Life Insurance arrested for suspected embezzlement, bribe-taking

Shandong Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Li Quan, former chairman of New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for suspected embezzlement and bribe-taking.

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Shandong Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Li Quan, former chairman of New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for suspected embezzlement and bribe-taking.

Li's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before it was handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Saturday.

Before his arrest, Li had been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
New China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     