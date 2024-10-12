﻿
News / Nation

Mainland considering further measures on Taiwan trade restrictions

Xinhua
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
The Chinese mainland is considering taking further steps after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers.
Xinhua
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0

The Chinese mainland is considering taking further steps after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

A spokesperson with the ministry made the remarks in response to a question about the follow-up of the relevant probe, which was concluded in December last year.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities have not taken any concrete actions to lift the trade restrictions following the release of the investigation results, the spokesperson noted.

Taiwan has imposed bans on a significant number of products from the mainland, and the range of restricted imports has continued to expand in recent years, according to the probe results. By the end of November 2023, the imports of 2,509 items of products from the mainland were prohibited.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     