Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway transports 5.79 mln passengers in first year

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, celebrating its first anniversary on Thursday, has transported 5.79 million passengers, according to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between Indonesian and Chinese enterprises that built and operates the railway.

Since its commercial launch in October 2023, the HSR has completed over 15,826 train trips, covering more than 2.57 million kilometers. The number of daily train services has increased from 14 at the start of operations to 52, with passenger seats rising from 8,400 to over 31,000. The highest daily ridership reached 24,132, according to KCIC statistics.

The HSR is fully powered by electricity, significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The KCIC said that the green energy initiative saves Indonesia around 3.2 trillion rupiahs (US$208 million) annually in fuel costs.

In addition, Indonesian government data indicated that between 2019 and 2023, the project contributed 86.5 trillion rupiahs to the GDP of Jakarta and West Java.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the 142.3-km high-speed railway has cut travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to just 46 minutes.