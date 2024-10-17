News / Nation

Xi's speech at literature, art symposium to be published

Xinhua
  16:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
A speech delivered by Xi Jinping at a symposium on literature and art will be republished on Wednesday in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
Xinhua
  16:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0

A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a symposium on literature and art will be republished on Wednesday in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of the symposium held in Beijing, where Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed some of the country's most renowned writers and artists at the time.

Stressing the significance of literature and art for the Party and the people, Xi said they play an indispensable role in realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi urged writers and artists to follow a people-centered approach in literature and art creation and produce more outstanding works that disseminate contemporary Chinese values, embody Chinese culture and reflect the Chinese people's aesthetic pursuit.

He stressed the importance of nurturing a great number of writers and artists of both moral and artistic stature as well as a large contingent of talented personnel in the field of literature and art.

"Socialist literature and art is, in essence, the literature and art of the people," he said in the speech, calling on writers and artists to put the social benefits of their works before everything else.

Literary and artistic works should not be the "slaves" of the market and should not bear "the stench of money," Xi added.

He also urged writers and artists to promote core socialist values and guide the people to develop an accurate understanding of history, ethnicity, country and culture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     