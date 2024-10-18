﻿
News / Nation

Former vice president of Beihang University stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-18       0
Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, stood trial on charges of bribe-taking at a court in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, east China, on Friday.
Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-18       0

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, stood trial on charges of bribe-taking at a court in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, east China, on Friday.

Prosecutors accused Zhang of taking advantage of his various positions from 2008 to 2022 to assist others in matters such as enterprise operation, school admissions, employment, and job promotion, and illegally accepting bribes worth over 21.2 million yuan (US$2.97 million) in return.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers examined it. The two sides gave their respective accounts.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his closing statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     