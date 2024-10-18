Former vice president of Beihang University stands trial for bribery

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, stood trial on charges of bribe-taking at a court in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, east China, on Friday.

Prosecutors accused Zhang of taking advantage of his various positions from 2008 to 2022 to assist others in matters such as enterprise operation, school admissions, employment, and job promotion, and illegally accepting bribes worth over 21.2 million yuan (US$2.97 million) in return.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers examined it. The two sides gave their respective accounts.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his closing statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.