Death toll rises to 9 in house fire in east China's Anhui

The death toll from a house fire that took place in the city of Huainan in east China's Anhui Province on Saturday morning has climbed to 9, according to the local emergency management bureau.

The two individuals who were previously reported missing in the fire have been located and confirmed dead.

The fire broke out around 5am at a self-built, four-story house near the Tianji power plant in Panji District. The upper two floors, constructed of steel, were completely destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.