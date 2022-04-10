News / World

US agriculture secretary joins list of officials testing positive for COVID-19 after dinner event

Xinhua
  12:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, joining dozens of others who have contracted the coronavirus.
Xinhua
  12:42 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, joining dozens of others who have contracted the coronavirus after attending the annual Gridiron Club dinner last week.

Vilsack, 71, tweeted that he's both vaccinated and boosted and that "thankfully my symptoms are mild."

"If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don't wait," he added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced their positive tests days after attending the elite Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner in downtown Washington, D.C. last Saturday.

At least 53 individuals who attended the white-tie event had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gridiron President Tom DeFrank.

"All guests at the Gridiron Club dinner were required to show proof of vaccination. We understand that some of our guests have reported positive tests since the dinner," DeFrank said in a statement obtained by US media outlets. "We wish them a speedy recovery."

Leana Wen, professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University (GWU), tweeted that the Gridiron Club dinner "was probably a #covid19 superspreader."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 80 million, with over 985,000 related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 has recently become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the nation.

Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at the GWU Medical Center, tweeted that the coronavirus outbreak at the Gridiron Club dinner "illustrates how massively transmissible BA.2 is, and how much of a mistake it was to summarily drop all mitigation while we're still in the pandemic phase of this virus."

"It is not safe now to gather in large numbers in confined spaces without masks," Reiner warned. "It's irresponsible to require people to figure this out on their own."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     