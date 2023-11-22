﻿
Disfigured Chinese beggars draw public and police attention in Bangkok

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-22
A recent influx of disfigured Chinese nationals begging on the streets of Bangkok has captured the attention of Thai society, as begging is illegal in the country.
A recent influx of disfigured Chinese beggars on the streets of Bangkok has captured the attention of Thai society.

Thai police announced on Tuesday that they have charged six beggars, emphasizing that begging is illegal in Thailand and urging the public not to give them money.

The beggars, all Chinese nationals, have limb disabilities and facial disfigurements. They entered Thailand on tourist visas. Four claimed their injuries resulted from a fire in China and insisted that their decision to beg was voluntary due to financial constraints, local media reported.

Each beggar reportedly earned over 10,000 Thai Baht (US$284.50) daily.

Thai media reported the refusal of the beggars to provide personal documents. According to the report, when a female beggar was arrested, a Chinese translator who drove a luxury car attempted to secure her bail with money. However, the translator claimed that she was not acquainted with the beggar. Further investigation revealed that the beggar changed her tourist visa to a student visa and applied for an online course.

Thai authorities are probing potential links to human trafficking. Legal charges have been filed against the six individuals under the Begging Control Act, and one has been deported.

The Thai Immigration Bureau has affirmed its commitment to combating crimes, calling on the public to report any relevant information to them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
