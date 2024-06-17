Visa-free policy sparks heightened Australian interest for China travel

The search for "China" tours online among Australians soars significantly following the announcement that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free nations.

The search for "China" tours online among Australians soared significantly following the announcement that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.

China's global travel service provider Trip.com saw search figures, with China as the key word, from Australian tourists surge 80 percent within half an hour after the news on Monday from a day earlier, the Shanghai-based travel operator indicated.

Australia is China's No. 5 inbound tourist source market this year, based on Trip.com statistics, with relevant inbound tourism orders growing 155 percent in 2024 from the same period last year, it said.

At the same time, the number of flights from Australia to China has soared 220 percent from a year earlier.

Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing are the top three destinations for Australian travelers, according to Trip.com.

With the summer vacation just around the corner, Shanghai Spring Tour said foreigners are showing strong enthusiasm for China travel and that it will develop more diversified inbound and outbound tourism products, highlighting cultural experiences, to satisfy the growing demand.

The visa-free policy will provide more convenience for travelers from Australia to explore China, Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour, noted.

Australia also has many overseas Chinese and the policy will enable them to experience the significant changes in China and its colorful culture and life, she added.