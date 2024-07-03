Probe ordered into India's stampede killing 116 people

The government of India's northern state Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday ordered a probe into the stampede that claimed at least 116 human lives in the Hathras area during the day.



The stampede occurred at around 3pm local time. According to official sources, nearly 18 injured people were admitted to a local hospital where they were being given medical treatment.

Ordering the probe, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a team had been set up under the chairmanship of a top cop which had been tasked to give a detailed report at the earliest about the situation that led to the stampede.

The chief minister was expected to reach Hathras later tonight or early Wednesday morning, said an official source.

"In view of the incident, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state are camping there. Three ministers of the state government Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Sandeep Singh, Asim Arun, are too at the spot," said the chief minister.

Asim Arun told media persons that more than the permitted number of people were present at the event. A local cop was quoted as saying that overcrowding had led to the tragedy.

"The stampede occurred when people rushed to seek blessings of the saint who presided over the event. An investigation committee has been formed by the chief minister which will submit the report after due investigation. It is a matter of investigation into what went wrong. The accused will be punished, and we will ensure no such incident happens again," Asim Arun reportedly told journalists.

Another minister of the state government Sandeep Singh, who was too present at the spot, told media persons that the state government was working to provide the best possible treatment to all the injured as soon as possible.

According to him, a monetary compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (US$2,396) had been announced for the families of each of the dead, and 50,000 Indian rupees for each of the injured.

"We have alerted all the administrations and doctors of the surrounding 34 districts," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was said to be in regular touch with the state chief minister to take stock of the situation.

Taking to X (erstwhile Twitter), Modi said, "Spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."