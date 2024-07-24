Typhoon buffets Philippines, killing at least 8

The Philippines has been buffeted by non-stop rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon brought by Typhoon Gaemi, which caused the Metro Manila Council to declare a state of calamity in the National Capital Region on Wednesday.

Death toll

Police said at least eight people were killed as the typhoon hits the archipelago.



Four died in a landslide in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, south of Manila, which buried alive a pregnant woman, her nine-year-old daughter, and her two siblings aged 13 and 16.

Police also reported that a 46-year-old man was killed in Nasugbo town in Batangas province after he was pinned down by a tree felled by strong winds and heavy rains, and that another man was killed in Manila City due to electrocution.

Authorities further reported that two were killed in a landslide in Angeles City in Pampanga province, north of Manila. Two people are reportedly missing in Bataan province, west of Manila.

Rescuers have used boats to rescue residents trapped by floods in their homes.