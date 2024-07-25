Climate activists block Germany's largest airport

Climate activists temporarily brought air traffic at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt to a complete standstill on Thursday morning as part of international protests against fossil fuels.

As a result, around 140 flights were canceled, with more disruptions expected throughout the day, according to airport operator Fraport. "We condemn the actions in the strongest possible terms and reserve the right to take legal action against the perpetrators," a spokesperson said.

Similar actions occurred on Wednesday at Cologne/Bonn Airport in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and at London Heathrow Airport in England, as well as in Norway, Spain, and Finland.

Those climate activists, including the "Last Generation" group in Germany, are urging the governments to commit to completely phasing out fossil fuels by 2030.

"The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal is a threat to our existence," said "Last Generation" on social media platform X. It criticizes the government for "throwing oil on the fire of the climate crisis and telling us that everything can stay as it is."

The Group of Seven countries, including Germany, agreed for the first time at the end of April on a common time frame for the complete phase-out of coal, aiming for implementation by the mid-2030s.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the activist's actions. They were "dangerous, stupid and criminal," she said on X, adding, "Those who block runways not only risk their own lives but also endanger others and harm all travelers."

Last week, the German government decided to tighten the penalties for obstructing air traffic, which still has to be approved by the parliament. Instead of a fine, climate activists will face up to two years in prison for such actions.