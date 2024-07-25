﻿
News / World

Climate activists block Germany's largest airport

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Climate activists temporarily brought air traffic at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt to a complete standstill on Thursday morning.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Climate activists block Germany's largest airport
Reuters

A display shows cancelled flights on the day activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) staged a demonstration near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany July 25.

Climate activists temporarily brought air traffic at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt to a complete standstill on Thursday morning as part of international protests against fossil fuels.

As a result, around 140 flights were canceled, with more disruptions expected throughout the day, according to airport operator Fraport. "We condemn the actions in the strongest possible terms and reserve the right to take legal action against the perpetrators," a spokesperson said.

Similar actions occurred on Wednesday at Cologne/Bonn Airport in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and at London Heathrow Airport in England, as well as in Norway, Spain, and Finland.

Those climate activists, including the "Last Generation" group in Germany, are urging the governments to commit to completely phasing out fossil fuels by 2030.

"The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal is a threat to our existence," said "Last Generation" on social media platform X. It criticizes the government for "throwing oil on the fire of the climate crisis and telling us that everything can stay as it is."

The Group of Seven countries, including Germany, agreed for the first time at the end of April on a common time frame for the complete phase-out of coal, aiming for implementation by the mid-2030s.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the activist's actions. They were "dangerous, stupid and criminal," she said on X, adding, "Those who block runways not only risk their own lives but also endanger others and harm all travelers."

Last week, the German government decided to tighten the penalties for obstructing air traffic, which still has to be approved by the parliament. Instead of a fine, climate activists will face up to two years in prison for such actions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     