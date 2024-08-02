﻿
Death toll rises to 300 in India's multiple landslides

Xinhua
  23:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
The death toll in the landslide-affected region in India has risen to 300, according to India's official broadcaster All India Radio.
Reuters

People watch as search operations are carried out after landslides hit Mundakkai village in Wayanad district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 1.

The death toll in the landslide-affected region in India has risen to 300, according to India's official broadcaster All India Radio.

On Friday, four people were rescued by army personnel in the Padavettikunnu area three days after devastating landslides.

On Tuesday, multiple landslides hit the southern Indian state of Kerala's Wayanad district, causing large-scale destruction to life and property.

A full-scale rescue and relief operation is underway in the affected area to help survivors, trace the missing and pull out bodies from the debris.

