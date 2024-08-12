12 civilians killed, 121 injured after Ukraine's attack on Russia's Kursk

Twelve civilians have died and another 121 have been injured following Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region, acting governor of the region Alexei Smirnov said Monday.

About 180,000 people are subject to evacuation from the region, and about 120,000 residents have already left, Smirnov said during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin.

Smirnov said 28 settlements are under Ukraine's control, adding that the authorities had no information regarding the 2,000 residents living in those settlements.