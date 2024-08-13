Al-Qassam Brigades launch rockets from Gaza at Tel Aviv

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Tuesday launched two rockets from Gaza at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

"We launched two rockets of M-90 at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," said al-Qassam in a press statement.

Avichai Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army, said in a press statement that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip and fell into the sea in central Israel. No alerts were activated.

At the same time, another shell was detected being fired, but it did not violate Israeli sovereignty, Adraee added.

The last time Hamas targeted central Israel with rockets was in May.