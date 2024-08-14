﻿
Japan PM Kishida announces not to run for ruling LDP president

Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told a press conference on Wednesday that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election next month.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday that he will not run in the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) next month, in a countdown to his three-year term.

The nation is expected to see a new prime minister this fall following the announcement by Kishida, perplexed by mounting criticism over the LDP slush fund scandal and diving approval ratings for his Cabinet.

Kishida told a press conference at the prime minister's office that he takes full responsibility for the fundraising scandal and has decided to "step aside" as a first step to impress on the public that the ruling party can make a change.

Kishida had been keen to secure reelection in the leadership race despite his unpopularity, but calls have been growing within the LDP for him to resign amid fears over how the LDP would fare in the next general election under his leadership, national news agency Kyodo reported, citing political pundits.

The 67-year-old was elected president of the ruling LDP in 2021 and his three-year term expires in September.

As of Wednesday, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba and Digital Minister Taro Kono had expressed intentions to run in the LDP presidential election.

LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi are also among those who may join the race, Kyodo reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
