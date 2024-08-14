News / World

Ukraine launches "largest" drone attack on Russian airfields: media

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Ukraine has carried out its "largest" drone attack on Russian military airfields since the beginning of the conflict, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing its source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The long-range drones attacked the airfields overnight Wednesday in the cities of Kursk and Voronezh, the town of Borisoglebsk and the village of Savasleika in western Russia, said the source on condition of anonymity.

The attack was aimed at curbing Russia's ability to use the airfields for carrying out strikes on Ukraine with guided bombs, the source said, without giving details on the number of launched drones.

The SSU will continue its efforts to weaken Russia's air superiority in the conflict, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
