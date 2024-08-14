News / World

Germany requests Poland to arrest Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: reports

The Federal Prosecutor General of Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian suspect believed to be involved in the bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, according to reports from several German media outlets.

According to German daily newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, the suspect is a diving instructor who currently resides in Poland.

In September 2022, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines exploded and sustained severe damage in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark. Given the scale of the attack, investigators believe it was likely the result of human sabotage. Prior to the explosions, Russia used the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to transport natural gas from Siberia to Germany and other European countries. Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation, and Germany halted imports of Russian natural gas, leading to a sharp increase in domestic energy prices.

In addition, according to a joint investigation conducted by Germany media outlets Suddeutsche Zeitung, ARD and Die Zeit, prosecutors have identified two other suspects: a man and a woman from Ukraine, both of whom are divers and may have planted explosives on the underwater natural gas pipeline. However, as of now, the German authorities have not issued arrest warrants for these two individuals.

Wolfgang Buchner, the deputy spokesperson for the German federal government, has said that clarifying the act of sabotage is the government's "top priority." He refrained from commenting on whether the Polish authorities have fully cooperated.

Buchner emphasized that the investigation is conducted in accordance with the law, regardless of the individuals involved or the outcomes. He also noted that the investigation will not impact Germany's future support for Ukraine or its extent.

