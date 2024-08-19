﻿
News / World

Blinken in Tel Aviv, warns of "last opportunity" to achieve Gaza ceasefire deal

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday that the push for a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal has reached a "decisive moment."
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday that the push for a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal has reached a "decisive moment," speaking ahead of a meeting with Israel's president during his Middle East trip.

"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken told reporters before meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

Later, Blinken entered a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is scheduled to meet with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The new deal proposal was presented to Israel over the weekend in a meeting in Doha by Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators.

On Sunday, Netanyahu blamed Hamas for refusing a deal, stating that Israel would not compromise on security issues. Hamas responded with a statement accusing Israel of backtracking on several issues agreed upon in a May deal proposal, including an Israeli demand to maintain forces inside Gaza even after a ceasefire had been achieved.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     