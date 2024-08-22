Fire breaks out at Bucheon hotel, S.Korea, leaving 1 dead, 4 in cardiac arrest

A fire broke out at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, leaving one dead and four in cardiac arrest, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Thursday night, quoting sources with the police.

The fire broke out at a nine-story hotel in Bucheon, about 20 km southwest of the capital city Seoul at around 7:39pm. One hotel guest was killed, and the other four were transferred to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Up to 46 fire vehicles and more than 150 firefighters were sent to the scene to carry out rescue operations.