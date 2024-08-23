﻿
News / World

20 dead after Indian passenger bus veers off road in Nepal

Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
Twenty people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian passenger bus with 43 aboard skidded off the road in central Nepal on Friday, a Nepali official said.
Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0

Twenty people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian passenger bus with 43 aboard skidded off the road in central Nepal on Friday, a Nepali official said.

Twelve of the injured have been airlifted to the capital Kathmandu for treatment and four others shall be sent as well in a while, said Janardan Gautam, chief district officer of Tanahun district where the accident happened.

The remaining seven have also been found, but their conditions are yet to be confirmed, he told Xinhua.

"All the 43 passengers have been retrieved, among them 20 have been killed," he said.

The bus fell into the bank of the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun's Aanbookhaireni as a huge stone stopped it from falling further, said Deepak Kumar Raya, spokesperson for the district police.

He told Xinhua that the accident occurred when the bus was heading to Kathmandu from Pokhara, a popular tourist attraction in Nepal.

Driving becomes more difficult and dangerous in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     