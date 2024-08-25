Turkish Airlines suspends flights between Turkey, Lebanon

Turkish Airlines, Turkey's flag carrier, canceled its flights to and from Beirut on Sunday due to security concerns, the country's NTV broadcaster reported.

The cancellation of two flights follows recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the NTV. Tickets for flights from Istanbul to Beirut are currently unavailable on the Turkish Airlines website, though bookings for flights on Monday remain open.

Israel reported that about 100 Israeli warplanes targeted and destroyed "thousands" of Hezbollah rockets and missile launchers in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of its senior commander, Fouad Shokor, in July.