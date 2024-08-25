Australia's Adelaide Zoo celebrates giant pandas' birthday

The Adelaide Zoo in South Australia held a two-day birthday celebration this weekend for two giant pandas, who turn 19 and 18 years old this year, respectively.

Wang Wang was born on October 31, 2005, and Fu Ni on August 23, 2006, in China. They have lived in Adelaide Zoo for 15 years, since 2009.

Adelaide Zoo has celebrated the birthdays of Wang Wang and Fu Ni every year since 2009.

Filled with fun activities that finished on Sunday, crowds gathered to sing the pandas a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" and watch Wang Wang enjoy a scented enrichment bubble bath and Fu Ni falling asleep peacefully.

"Wang Wang and Fu Ni have been a major drawcard for our state," said Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia, in a press release issued on Saturday.

Elaine Bensted, Zoos SA chief executive, said on Saturday that Adelaide Zoo had always been proud to have Wang Wang and Fu Ni, who held a special place in the hearts of many.

Giant pandas are such a fascinating species and it is an honor to care for them, Bensted said, adding their arrival have not only brought more attention to South Australia, but served to further stimulate global enthusiasm for giant panda conservation.

Adelaide Zoo is the second oldest zoo in Australia. The pair of pandas, the stars of the zoo, attract a large number of visitors every year.