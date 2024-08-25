Synagogue arson attempt suspect arrested in S. France

The suspect of an arson attempt targeting a synagogue in La Grande-Motte was arrested Saturday night, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier Sunday on social media.

The French news channel BFMTV reported that the suspect had been arrested in Nimes, South France, after exchanging fire with the anti-terrorist force.

The suspect, a 33-year-old North African, was injured in the face, and was taken care of by the emergency service, BFMTV reported.

On Saturday, a synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted by an "obviously criminal" arson attempt, said Darmanin on social media.

Two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue had been set on fire. A police officer was injured, but no other injuries or casualties were reported.