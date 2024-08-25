News / World

Synagogue arson attempt suspect arrested in S. France

  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
The suspect of an arson attempt targeting a synagogue in La Grande-Motte was arrested Saturday night, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier Sunday on social media.
AFP

French investigators at the site of an attack near a synagogue in La Grande-Motte, south of France, on August 24, 2024.

The French news channel BFMTV reported that the suspect had been arrested in Nimes, South France, after exchanging fire with the anti-terrorist force.

The suspect, a 33-year-old North African, was injured in the face, and was taken care of by the emergency service, BFMTV reported.

On Saturday, a synagogue in the southern French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted by an "obviously criminal" arson attempt, said Darmanin on social media.

Two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue had been set on fire. A police officer was injured, but no other injuries or casualties were reported.

