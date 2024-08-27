﻿
CEO of Telegram arrested on 12 criminal counts: Prosecutor

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Monday that the CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov was arrested in the context of a judicial investigation on charges of 12 criminal counts.
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on February 23, 2016.

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Monday that the CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov was arrested in the context of a judicial investigation on charges of 12 criminal counts.

The arrest "comes in the context of a judicial investigation opened on July 8, 2024, following a preliminary inquiry initiated by Section J3-JUNALCO (Fight against Cybercrime) of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office," Beccuau said in a statement.

The investigation concerns charges including illegal transactions in an organized group, possessing pornographic images of minors, and offering or making available pornographic images of minors, etc.

It also concerns "refusal to communicate, at the request of competent authorities, information or documents necessary for carrying out and operating interceptions allowed by law," said the statement.

The Paris Public Prosecutor also noted that the detention of Durov can last up to 96 hours until August 24, given the applicable procedure for organized crime offenses.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on social media platform X that the arrest of Durov is "in no way a political decision."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
